Grateful Eala leaves New York

Alex Eala flew out of New York with a heart filled with love and gratitude following a memorable US Open campaign that boosted her career and united the Filipinos around the world.

In a heartfelt social media message early Saturday, the 20-year-old Eala expressed her gratitude to the support showered on her by her countrymen, who stayed late way past their bedtime just to witness her compete in one of the most prestigious professional tennis events in the world.

She said she wished she could have made a deeper run, but things happen for a reason so she’s moving on and setting her sights on new missions that will bring her to Mexico and Brazil before bouncing around Asian countries like China, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand.

“US Open ‘25, what an experience,” said Eala, who walked away with the second biggest payday of he career – a cool P8.7 million – after making it to the second round of the women’s singles event at the USTA Billie Jean King Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

“I’ve never in my life felt so loved on a tennis court, and for that, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”