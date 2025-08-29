Go bats for additional support for firefighters

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go pushed for additional support for firefighters, saying the government should provide the necessary equipment to firefighting uniformed personnel.

"I see the sacrifices of our firefighters. Your lives are in danger, so thank you," Go said during the National Fire Training Institute (NFTI) Class Mandasig graduation ceremony in Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba City, Laguna, on Thursday, 28 August.

"Behind every fire prevented, every life saved, and every community kept safe, you are there. Quiet, but strong. Not asking for praise, but always willing to sacrifice," he told the audience composed of 772 graduates.

Go authored Senate Bill No. 684, or the Scholarship for Children of Fallen Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Act of 2025, a proposed measure that grants scholarships to children of military and uniformed personnel killed in action.

He also authored Republic Act (RA) No. 12177, or the Free Legal Assistance to MUP Act, which provides free legal aid to uniformed personnel involved in cases related to their duties.

Go said his support extends not only to manpower but also includes acquiring modern fire equipment and providing specialized training for firefighters, among other needs.

"I know that courage alone is not enough. You need adequate equipment, proper training, and support from the government," he said.

"That is why, as a legislator, I am leading the steps in the Senate to promote your welfare. One of these is being the main author and co-sponsor of RA 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021," he added.

Go also reminded members of the NFTI Class Mandasig to remain strong and tireless in their duty.

"The word 'Mandasig' reflects the courage and dedication you bring to your new role. It is not just the name of your class, it is a reminder of your purpose: to be steadfast and tireless and save the lives of Filipinos," the senator said.

He further emphasized the importance of trust, integrity, and honor in their daily lives.

"The uniform you wear is a symbol of the people's trust. Take care of it. Do not let it be tainted by any temptation. True integrity is measured not by the number of people who see what you do, but by how you act even when no one is looking," he said.

"Serve with honor. Be proud of your uniform and above all, never forget that every life you save is proof that your sacrifice is not in vain," he added.