Gabbi Garcia's hard-earned moolah

Gabbi Garcia seemingly references the viral nepo babies being called out on social media.
Gabbi Garcia seemingly references the viral nepo babies being called out on social media.
Published on

Kapuso actress Gabby Garcia seemingly made a subtle swipe amidst increasingly trending vilification of social media personalities and relatives of public officials who brazenly display their ostentatious lifestyle online.

"Rich in life 'cause I can travel the world & live my best days with my own hard-earned money," came Garcia's seemingly sweeping caption of her video post of her travels on Instagram 29 August.

Screengrab from IG/Gabbi Garcia
Screengrab from IG/Gabbi Garcia
Screengrab from IG/Gabbi Garcia

Easily, Garcia's celebrity followers on IG reacted favorably.

"Exactly. Hard earned money, " Karen Davila commented.

"Amen," Max Collins wrote.

"Let's go sis," beauty queen R'Bonney Nola reacted.

