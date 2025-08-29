Gabbi Garcia's hard-earned moolah

Kapuso actress Gabby Garcia seemingly made a subtle swipe amidst increasingly trending vilification of social media personalities and relatives of public officials who brazenly display their ostentatious lifestyle online.
"Rich in life 'cause I can travel the world & live my best days with my own hard-earned money," came Garcia's seemingly sweeping caption of her video post of her travels on Instagram 29 August.
Easily, Garcia's celebrity followers on IG reacted favorably.
"Exactly. Hard earned money, " Karen Davila commented.
"Amen," Max Collins wrote.
"Let's go sis," beauty queen R'Bonney Nola reacted.