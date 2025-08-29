FPI hit 'corruption' in gov’t flood control

As apparent corruption hounds the country’s flood control projects, wasting multi-billion-peso taxpayers’ money, the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has shared its disappointment, stating that undocumented projects, identical contract amounts, and the use of substandard works are not just signs of corruption but threats to public safety, industry operations, and national resilience.

The flood control controversy involves allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and irregularities in projects funded by over P545 billion from 2022 to 2025.

“The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) shares the alarm of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over the massive anomalies uncovered in flood control projects. Flood control is too important to be compromised. Every failed or fraudulent project leaves Filipino communities and industries exposed to devastating floods that destroy homes, crops, factories, and supply chains,” said Beth Lee, FPI chairperson, in a statement on Friday.

“Never underestimate the value of integrity in everything we do—especially in infrastructure. When flood control is compromised by corruption, it’s not just concreted that cracks—it’s public trust, industry stability, and the safety of our communities,” she stressed.

With this, Lee said her group urges the government to act decisively on four fronts, namely accountability and transparency, encouraging authorities to investigate all anomalous projects and hold both officials and contractors fully responsible.

The FPI also encouraged the government to have higher technical standards in all flood control projects to ensure that all flood control systems are designed and built to global benchmarks of durability and effectiveness.

Further, the business group said there must be strict monitoring and enforcement of all flood mitigation projects by institutionalizing independent inspections, audits, and performance checks, with sanctions and blacklisting for non-compliant contractors.

Lastly, the group said all flood control projects should comply with the Philippine National Standards (PNS), by requiring all construction materials—steel, cement, aggregates, pipes, geosynthetics, and others—to meet PNS specifications.

Random checks and strict enforcement must prevent substandard and uncertified products from entering projects, the group said.

On the other hand, the FPI chairperson commends the creation of the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform and urges industry and citizens alike to report irregularities. Corruption and negligence in flood control projects are not just wastes of taxpayer money—they endanger lives and undermine confidence in government programs.

“Flood control must be anchored on accountability, strict monitoring, and uncompromising compliance with PNS. Only then can infrastructure truly protect our people, our industries, and our future,” according to Lee. (RAFFY AYENG)