Four nabbed in Rodriguez buy-bust

More than P380,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from four suspects in a buy-bust operation in Rodriguez, Rizal early Thursday morning.

Target of the operation was the 43-year-old suspect, identified only as alias Choy, a resident of Barangay San Jose, in this town.

Also nabbed in the operation were alias Andrew, 37; alias Lyn, 27; and alias Ramy 43–all residents of this town.

The four suspects were apprehended by joint operatives of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station's intelligence and drug enforcement team in Barangay San Jose at about 1:35 a.m.

Confiscated from the suspects were fourteen pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 56 grams, with a standard drug price of P380,800; P1,000 marked money; pouch; and a coin purse.

The suspects are currently detained at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station custodial facility, while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.