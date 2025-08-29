Foodpanda riders score big fuel savings

Foodpanda Logistics has teamed up with Caltex to roll out a year-long fuel discount for its delivery partners. Called “Ka-panda Gasolinahan,” the program gives Ka-panda riders P10 off per liter when they gas up at participating Caltex stations nationwide. It’s meant to cushion the hit of rising pump prices and help riders take home more from each shift.

The offer is already live in dozens of cities and provinces across the country, with more sites opening soon. Riders in Albay, Bacolod, Batangas City, Benguet, Bulacan, Butuan, Cabanatuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calamba, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iligan, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lipa, Ormoc, Palawan, Pampanga, Roxas City, San Fernando, Surigao, Tacloban, Tarlac, and Zamboanga can already use it. Cavite and Metro Manila are slated to follow in the coming months.

Foodpanda says it launched the campaign even before the latest price hikes but admits the timing now makes it feel more urgent. To make the discount heftier, the company is covering P7 of the P10-per-liter cut itself. That’s on top of Caltex’s share, which brings the total savings to P10 for every liter pumped under the program.

Signing up is simple. Ka-panda riders first need a Caltex SavePlus card. They then register that card to a Caltex Rewards account using a provided link. After that, every gas-up is straightforward. Riders show their foodpanda Rider ID and their SavePlus card number to the pump attendant, and the discount is applied on the spot. The offer can be used for up to three liters per transaction.

For Ka-pandas already on the road, the steps are clear. Secure a SavePlus card. Link it to Caltex Rewards. Present the Rider ID and card number at the station. Then claim the P10-per-liter discount within the three-liter limit per transaction. It’s a modest move, but one that could help stretch earnings through another week of traffic, rain, and rush-hour runs.