Energy firm plans geothermal project in Bontoc

BONTOC, Mountain Province — An energy company is in discussions with the local government of Bontoc to conduct a feasibility study for a potential geothermal energy development.

The plan would involve harnessing steam from the hot springs in Barangay Mainit to generate energy.Representatibes from the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) met with Bontoc Mayor Franklin C. Odsey on 29 August 2025 to outline the initial steps. The company is exploring the possibility of building a power plant that would use the Earth's internal heat to produce electricity. This process typically involves pumping hot water from below the surface, which then turns to steam to power a turbine connected to a generator.

The proposed project would require a comprehensive feasibility study to determine if the development is viable and beneficial for the community. The EDC emphasized that the study is crucial to ensure the project is sustainable and meets local needs.

Part of the discussion also included coordinating with other affected barangays and the neighboring municipality of Sadanga. The EDC and the local government plan to hold information and education campaigns to discuss the project with officials from both Mainit and Sadanga.

The proposed project is an initial step toward developing Bontoc's natural resources, with a focus on collaboration with local government and stakeholders to ensure the project's long-term success.