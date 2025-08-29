DTI steps up crackdown on illegal vape products

The Department of Trade and Industry has intensified its campaign against illicit vape products, working closely with several government agencies to ensure their removal from the market and their safe disposal.

In recent operations, confiscated vape products were destroyed at a Department of Environment and Natural Resources-accredited Treatment, Storage, and Disposal facility. The effort, carried out in partnership with the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine National Police, highlights the government’s push to safeguard consumers and uphold fair trade practices.

The initiative forms part of the government’s strict enforcement of Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act. The law, along with its Implementing Rules and Regulations, sets safety standards and trade requirements for manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers.

“Illicit vape products cleared from relevant government bodies shall be subject to condemnation,” the DTI said, reiterating that non-compliant businesses may face regulatory action and administrative penalties.

The agency noted that additional batches of seized products are already lined up for destruction, reflecting what it described as “vigorous inter-agency enforcement efforts.”

Consumers are encouraged to report violations to the DTI Office for the Special Mandate of Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, Their Devices and Novel Tobacco Products through OSMV@dti.gov.ph or OSMV_Comms@dti.gov.ph. Complaints may also be filed through the DTI Consumer Care System at ConsumerCare.dti.gov.ph.