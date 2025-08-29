DTI pushes stronger MSME coco market

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has vowed to strengthen the coconut industry by finding better markets for coconut producers, as well as sellers of its by-products.

As the world’s number one exporter of coconuts, the country is expected to bear the brunt of the 19 percent tariff imposed by the United States on the Philippines, particularly on all US-bound exports.

“Although the negotiation is not yet final, the coconut industry is very important for the Philippines. Definitely, we really need to strengthen the market for the industry. They can talk to DTI, especially the coconut exporters, on how the government can help them,” DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said at the sidelines of the 2025 Coconut Trade Fair in SM Megamall.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Philippines exported $227.53 million in coconut oil alone in April 2025, representing a 14.3 percent increase from $199.06 million in the same period a year ago.

Last year, coconut oil exports totaled $2.22 billion, increasing 88.3 percent from $1.18 billion in 2023, making the commodity one of the country’s top 10 export products.

Exports driver

The coconut industry remains one of the most enduring pillars of agriculture.

For generations, this industry has provided income, food and opportunity to millions of our countrymen. At the DTI, we are committed to delivering results and helping this industry reach new heights. We are moving beyond raw exports and into finished, high-value products that reflect Filipino excellence and creativity,” said Roque during her speech.

“From virgin coconut oil and coconut water to nutraceuticals, skincare and wellness products, the coconut has already found its place in the homes, diets and lifestyles of consumers around the world. This fair proves what we have always known — that the Filipino coconut can stand proudly not only in the homes of Filipino families, but also on the shelves of global markets,” Roque emphasized.