DPWH opens Kennon Road

BAGUIO CITY-- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera announced the opening of Kennon Road.

The agency however stated that the use of the road is strictly to light vehicles only with a load limit if five tons. Said restriction is in place as the detour road at Camp 2 is only temporary and cannot accommodate heavy vehicles.

Heavy Vehicles weighing more than five tons can pass using alternate routes at Marcos Highway

Asin–Nangalisan–San Pascual Road - La Union Boundary Road.

DPWH is advising motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution when passing through the area, especially during inclement weather. "Strict compliance with a load limit of 5 tons is a must," the agency reiterated.