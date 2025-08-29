DoJ issues lookout bulletin for Atong Ang, others

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) for more than 60 individuals, including gambling tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto, in connection with the disappearance of an untold number of cockfight enthusiasts.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Friday that an ILBO was issued for all individuals named by witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan.

Earlier, Ang denied the allegations of Patidongan, who named him and three others as the alleged masterminds of the disappearances.

Remulla disclosed that one of the individuals — believed to be a sibling of Ang’s — has left the country.

“He left the country, but we don’t know yet if he has returned,” said the DoJ chief.

An ILBO directs immigration officers to monitor a person’s travel and inform the DoJ if they attempt to leave or enter the country. It is not an outright travel ban.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said prosecutors will now begin a preliminary investigation and can request for a Precautionary Hold Departure Order from a court to bar individuals from leaving the country if they are considered a flight risk.

“By next week we can issue the subpoenas,” Fadullon said, adding that the prosecution will “study if there is any danger that any of them will abscond.”

Meanwhile, search and retrieval operations are ongoing at Taal Lake, where the remains of the missing men were reportedly dumped.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said that since 10 July, search teams have recovered 401 skeletal fragments from 17 different locations. The Philippine National Police forensics team has identified 355 of the fragments as human bones and 46 as non-human.