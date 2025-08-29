Dizon calls for consistent lifestyle checks among officials

Department of Transportation Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon said lifestyle checks on public officials must be conducted consistently, not only when allegations of corruption arise.

In a radio interview Friday, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order, Dizon emphasized that lifestyle checks should be done regularly, especially amid recent resurfacing of corruption issues involving officials on social media.

He said a public official’s image is always under public scrutiny, noting, “You can't earn the public's trust if you're hiding something,” speaking in Filipino.

Dizon made the remarks amid allegations of corruption involving public officials and their families living lavish lifestyles. He added that a public servant’s way of living “should be open to the public.”

He also expressed disagreement with the idea of public officials conducting lifestyle checks on themselves.

Dizon explained that the Department of Transportation has implemented a policy requiring projects to have external advisers.