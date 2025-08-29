Davao City bypass project hits milestone with tunnel breakthrough

lA new milestone in the P80-billion Davao City Bypass project was reached Friday as engineers and officials celebrated the breakthrough of the 2.3-kilometer southbound tunnel in Brgy. Waan, the country’s first long-distance mountain road tunnel.

The breakthrough marked the connection of the tunnel’s north and south ends — a feat that took nearly five years since excavation began in December 2020. Once completed, the twin-tube tunnels will serve as the centerpiece of the 45.5-kilometer bypass road, designed to decongest Davao City’s worsening traffic.

The bypass will slash travel time between Toril and Panabo City from nearly two hours during peak rush hour to less than 49 minutes, according to project planners. For local residents and businesses, this means faster delivery of goods, reduced transport costs, and easier mobility for workers commuting across Davao Region.

“More than an engineering achievement, this project means ordinary Davaoeños will spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families or at work,” said DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain during the ceremony.

The project is jointly funded through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loans and Philippine government counterpart funds. Japanese engineers introduced tunneling methods rarely used in the country, allowing construction to proceed despite Davao’s difficult geologic conditions.

For residents in upland barangays near the portals, the project has brought both opportunities and challenges. Some communities gained temporary jobs through construction, while others raised concerns over land conversion and noise. Local officials say they are working with DPWH to balance development with community welfare.

The Davao City Bypass remains only partially complete, with 9.6 kilometers finished and another 26 kilometers under active construction. Full completion is targeted by 2028.

When finished, the bypass is expected to serve as a new economic artery for Mindanao, linking ports, airports, and industrial zones while providing an alternate route to the city’s already congested highways.