Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: Do not go back to the person who wasted you. Ghost Month is ending, end it with them too.

Health: Eat fruits and hot soup.

Career: Do not dwell on mistakes, leave them behind in the month of shadows.

Wealth: Cover your piggy bank and have it blessed again tomorrow.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Place a bowl of rice with a whole garlic on your table before midnight to seal protection.