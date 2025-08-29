Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: End the relationship that is already dead. Do not try to revive what no longer moves.
Health: Drink warm water throughout the day.
Career: Speak less, produce more.
Wealth: Do not spend on unnecessary things, save it for the new month.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
OX
Love: Do not go back to the person who wasted you. Ghost Month is ending, end it with them too.
Health: Eat fruits and hot soup.
Career: Do not dwell on mistakes, leave them behind in the month of shadows.
Wealth: Cover your piggy bank and have it blessed again tomorrow.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Place a bowl of rice with a whole garlic on your table before midnight to seal protection.
TIGER
Love: If the person is not serious, stop wasting your love.
Health: Stretch your body before sleeping.
Career: A good opportunity will open after Ghost Month; get ready.
Wealth: Do not lend money today; you might not get it back.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Light incense before midnight to clear heavy energy.
RABBIT
Love: Do not settle for half-love.
Health: Avoid eating too much fried food today.
Career: Write down your goals for the coming month.
Wealth: A small financial surprise may come tonight.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Keep a jade stone near your bed for protection.
DRAGON
Love: Do not chase someone who only gives mixed signals.
Health: Sleep early; your body needs rest.
Career: Something unresolved at work will finally be closed.
Wealth: Secure your wallet and avoid unnecessary night spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Burn a bay leaf with your wish written on it before midnight.
SNAKE
Love: Someone from the past may suddenly message you, but think twice.
Health: Drink ginger tea for your throat.
Career: Be careful with your words in meetings.
Wealth: Save the extra income for the coming month.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a glass of water in the corner of your room to absorb negative energy.
HORSE
Love: If it does not give you peace, let it go.
Health: Take short walks today.
Career: Your hard work will be recognized after Ghost Month.
Wealth: Avoid big purchases today.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Tie a red string on your wrist for protection.
GOAT
Love: Today is not a good day for arguments; keep quiet instead.
Health: Eat light and avoid oily food.
Career: Tomorrow will bring better flow at work.
Wealth: Do not let money slip away today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Place a salt bowl in your room for cleansing.
MONKEY
Love: Avoid jealousy, it will only cause misunderstanding.
Health: Massage your shoulders to release tension.
Career: A new project idea will come to you tonight.
Wealth: You might receive unexpected small cash.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Put three coins under your pillow to attract abundance tomorrow.
ROOSTER
Love: If it is meant for you, it will stay.
Health: Drink herbal tea before bed.
Career: Be patient; tomorrow will start with better energy.
Wealth: Keep your money close, avoid lending it today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Sweep your floor tonight to clear away stagnant energy.
DOG
Love: Love yourself more; stop giving to someone who does not value you.
Health: Eat more vegetables for dinner.
Career: Do not overthink; focus on tasks one at a time.
Wealth: Bless your wallet and do not overspend.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 0
Advice: Place a candle by your window to light your path.
PIG
Love: If they do not reply, stop chasing.
Health: Rest your eyes; avoid too much screen time.
Career: Your patience will pay off soon.
Wealth: Do not gamble tonight.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Black
Number: 10
Advice: Meditate before midnight to align your energy for the next month.