LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (30 August 2025)
RAT

Love: End the relationship that is already dead. Do not try to revive what no longer moves.

Health: Drink warm water throughout the day.

Career: Speak less, produce more.

Wealth: Do not spend on unnecessary things, save it for the new month.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

OX

Love: Do not go back to the person who wasted you. Ghost Month is ending, end it with them too.

Health: Eat fruits and hot soup.

Career: Do not dwell on mistakes, leave them behind in the month of shadows.

Wealth: Cover your piggy bank and have it blessed again tomorrow.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Place a bowl of rice with a whole garlic on your table before midnight to seal protection.

TIGER

Love: If the person is not serious, stop wasting your love.

Health: Stretch your body before sleeping.

Career: A good opportunity will open after Ghost Month; get ready.

Wealth: Do not lend money today; you might not get it back.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Light incense before midnight to clear heavy energy.

RABBIT
Love: Do not settle for half-love.

Health: Avoid eating too much fried food today.

Career: Write down your goals for the coming month.

Wealth: A small financial surprise may come tonight.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Keep a jade stone near your bed for protection.

DRAGON
Love: Do not chase someone who only gives mixed signals.

Health: Sleep early; your body needs rest.

Career: Something unresolved at work will finally be closed.

Wealth: Secure your wallet and avoid unnecessary night spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Burn a bay leaf with your wish written on it before midnight.

SNAKE

Love: Someone from the past may suddenly message you, but think twice.

Health: Drink ginger tea for your throat.

Career: Be careful with your words in meetings.

Wealth: Save the extra income for the coming month.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a glass of water in the corner of your room to absorb negative energy.

HORSE

Love: If it does not give you peace, let it go.

Health: Take short walks today.

Career: Your hard work will be recognized after Ghost Month.

Wealth: Avoid big purchases today.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Tie a red string on your wrist for protection.

GOAT

Love: Today is not a good day for arguments; keep quiet instead.

Health: Eat light and avoid oily food.

Career: Tomorrow will bring better flow at work.

Wealth: Do not let money slip away today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Place a salt bowl in your room for cleansing.

MONKEY

Love: Avoid jealousy, it will only cause misunderstanding.

Health: Massage your shoulders to release tension.

Career: A new project idea will come to you tonight.

Wealth: You might receive unexpected small cash.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Put three coins under your pillow to attract abundance tomorrow.

ROOSTER

Love: If it is meant for you, it will stay.

Health: Drink herbal tea before bed.

Career: Be patient; tomorrow will start with better energy.

Wealth: Keep your money close, avoid lending it today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Sweep your floor tonight to clear away stagnant energy.

DOG

Love: Love yourself more; stop giving to someone who does not value you.

Health: Eat more vegetables for dinner.

Career: Do not overthink; focus on tasks one at a time.

Wealth: Bless your wallet and do not overspend.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 0

Advice: Place a candle by your window to light your path.

PIG

Love: If they do not reply, stop chasing.

Health: Rest your eyes; avoid too much screen time.

Career: Your patience will pay off soon.

Wealth: Do not gamble tonight.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Black

Number: 10

Advice: Meditate before midnight to align your energy for the next month.

