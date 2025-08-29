DA distributes iver P300M in farm machinery in Pangasinan

SANTA BARBARA, PANGASINAN — The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently distributed P303 million worth of agricultural machinery to farmers in Region 1.

The distribution event was conducted on August 28, 2025 where farm equipment was given to 105 qualified farmers' cooperatives and associations (FCAs) across the region.

The machinery included 90 four-wheel-drive tractors and 48 rice combine harvesters, which were given to FCAs in the provinces of Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, and Ilocos Norte.

This effort is a component of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) - Mechanization Program. The program's goal is to improve the profitability of farming by reducing production costs and increasing crop yields.

According to DA records, the RCEF program has distributed a total of 3,129 units of machinery in the Ilocos Region since 2019.