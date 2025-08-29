CvSU urges academic integrity over AI thesis

The Cavite State University (CvSU) has reminded its students to uphold academic integrity amid the issue of an alumna offering thesis services aided with artificial intelligence (AI) for P5,000.

In a statement posted Thursday, the university said that thesis preparation goes beyond meeting academic requirements as it also reflects students’ commitment to learning and ethical values.

“We remind all students that while new technologies and digital tools can support the research process, shortcuts that compromise originality, learning, and ethical standards have no place in academic work,” the statement reads.

CvSU also stressed that too much reliance on AI compromises the true value of higher education and one’s degree.

“We encourage all our students to use technology responsibly as a tool to support rather than replace independent research and critical thinking,” they added while noting that an individual’s work reflects not only the student but also the institution they represent.

The statement was issued after a TikTok video by “Ryn | Your Thesis Bestie” went viral for offering AI-assisted thesis services. The alumna, who claimed to be a cum laude graduate of Business Management major in Financial Management, drew criticism from netizens who said the practice undermines ethics, integrity, and genuine learning.

In 2024, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) warned students against patronizing academic commissions, noting that such practices are not approved and may violate the Intellectual Property Code, E-Commerce Act, or Cybercrime Prevention Act. CHED added that students involved could also face sanctions such as suspension, dismissal, expulsion, or exclusion.