Cop killer surrenders to Bataan police

Hermosa, Bataan – A cop killer surrendered to authorities at the Hermosa Municipal Police Station on 28 August 2025.

According to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the suspect personally appeared and voluntarily surrendered to them, claiming to have killed a policeman from Taguig City.

The suspect cited that the policeman he killed was assigned at PS4 Sub-Station 6, San Juan City, Eastern Police District, National Capital Region Police Office.

The suspect surrendered a 9mm Taurus PNP-issued firearm, N-Max single motorcycle, and assorted identification cards belonging to the victim.

The BPPO coordinated with the San Juan City Police Station and Taguig City Police Station to ensure the proper turnover of custody.

The suspect, along with the surrendered pieces of evidence, was successfully placed under the custody of the Taguig City Police Station for appropriate documentation and disposition.