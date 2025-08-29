Construction managers back DHSUD chief’s anti-corruption drive

The Construction Project Management Association of the Philippines (CPMAP) on Friday threw its support behind the zero-tolerance policy for corruption of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

In a message of support, the CPMAP, headed by President Eduardo Hitosis, noted the DHSUD chief’s strong stance against corruption amid the ongoing controversies surrounding government flood control projects.

“We, the members of the Construction Project Management Association of the Philippines, expressed our full support to DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling’s active advocacy against corruption – both in the government and private sector,” the CPMAP statement said.

“Your head-on and straightforwardly stand against this social cancer is an inspiration to us – a reminder that there is still hope for our nation and there are still clean and committed public servant,” it added.

Known in the construction industry as a true advocate of good governance, Secretary Aliling on Wednesday told private developers in a public speech that corruption, even in the slightest form, should not be tolerated—both by government and the private sector. He rallied them to support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s campaign against corruption.

Apart from throwing its support behind the housing czar, the CPMAP vowed to collaborate with the DHSUD and the government.

“For us, your statement that ‘Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable’ is a call to action. It sends an unequivocal message that the housing and real estate sector is in good hands. With you at the helm, we commit to partner with DHSUD and work hand-in-hand with the government,” the group stated.

Upon his assumption at DHSUD last May, Secretary Aliling introduced reforms under the Department's 8-Point Agenda in compliance with the President's Bagong Pilipinas brand of proactive and people-centric governance.

Among these reforms are a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, streamlining of processes, digitalization, recalibration, and expansion of the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

These reforms instantly drew support from stakeholders, with at least 42 private developers committing more than 250,000 housing units under the Expanded 4PH, while various urban poor groups and civil society organizations were engaged as part of Secretary Aliling's transformative and participative leadership.

Prior to his appointment as DHSUD chief, Secretary Aliling was one of the most respected construction managers in the country. Until today, he is the sole recipient of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award for Civil Engineering and the first recipient of the DLSU-Lasallian Achievement Award for Civil Engineering. He also became the youngest President of the CPMAP.

Currently, there are ongoing investigations into massive corruption allegations involving billions-worth of government flood control projects. No less than President Marcos Jr. discovered "ghost" and sub-standard projects during recent actual inspections.