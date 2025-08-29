Comelec assures no disenfranchisement for Sulu voters in BARMM polls

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chair George Garcia on Friday assured the public that voters in Sulu will not face disenfranchisement in the upcoming Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

In a radio interview, Garcia explained that although a newly enacted law reallocates Sulu’s representation in the Bangsamoro Parliament, it will not take effect in the 2025 elections due to the timing of its enactment.

“Kung tutuusin, walang disenfranchisement (In fact, there is no disenfranchisement),” he said, noting that Sulu voters will still be able to vote for the existing seven seats that have already been allocated and included in the printed ballots.

Garcia also reported a stable peace and order situation leading up to the polls.

“So far, so good ang peace and order situation (So far, the peace and order situation remains good),” he said, adding that 1,000 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard are currently being trained to support election security efforts.

The Bangsamoro parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place later this year.