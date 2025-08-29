Collegian busted in Batangas bomb joke

The University of Batangas confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old college student from another institution, after allegedly making a bomb threat 29 August.

"A college student from another institution was arrested on Thursday morning at the University of Batangas - Batangas City campus after allegedly making a bomb threat to a security guard at the entrance gate", the University said on social media.

According to the securities, Thursday of August 28 at around 10:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The student, who was just visiting to pay his sibling’s tuition fee, was questioned by a security guard at the gate.

In response, he allegedly said, “Saan pwedeng maglagay ng bomba?.”

The guard follows the security protocol and immediately refused the man to enter inside, reporting the matter to university's security department and to Batangas City Police.

The officers take the suspect into custody, inspecting his belongings seeing no threat of bomb or any explosive device.

"He claimed he was visiting the UB campus to pay the tuition fee for his sibling at the university's Cash Management Office. His belongings were inspected and cleared, with no suspicious items found.", the officials confirmed.

Regardless of insisting that the incident intended to be just a joke, he will be facing charges under the Presidential decree No. 1727, which penalizes false information with regards to bombs and other explosives, and a possible imprisonment of up to five years.

The suspect remains under the custody of the Batangas City Police with a pending preliminary investigation.