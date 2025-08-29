CLI is crafting the VisMin lifestyle with 12 new projects

For many in VisMin (Visayas and Mindanao), home is not just four walls and a roof — it is a dream, a milestone and a promise of a better life.
Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) knows this well. The homegrown developer has once again proven why it is the heartbeat of VisMin real estate, turning in a glowing first-half performance in 2025 that feels less like numbers and more like stories of lives being built.
The company’s consolidated net income surged 13 percent year-on-year to P2.49 billion, up from P2.21 billion in the same period last year. Revenues followed suit, climbing five percent to P11.87 billion, with real estate still at the center but complemented by lifestyle ventures — hotel operations shot up 132 percent while leasing revenues grew 53 percent.
Behind these numbers is a bigger picture: thriving communities, young couples unlocking their first homes, and families finding places to grow.
“Our strong performance in the first half of the year reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and our deep commitment to addressing the housing needs of the VisMin market. Despite continued economic headwinds, CLI remains well-positioned, consistently generating high-quality earnings and delivering value to our stakeholders,” said CLI chairman and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.
“The robust reception of our recent launches — marked by strong take-up and early buyer engagement — demonstrates the sustained real demand in our markets and reinforces the sound fundamentals behind our long-term growth strategy,” he added.
Communities that feel like home
Step into any CLI development and you will feel it — the buzz of new beginnings. Reservation and estate sales reached P14.3 billion, up three percent from last year, driven by the flagship Casa Mira brand and the best-selling Garden Series, which together posted a stunning 90 percent sell-out rate for units launched in the first half of 2025.
Take One Manresa Place — a new gem launched earlier this year. Down south, Casa Mira Gensan is off to the same kind of start. Buyers clearly know when something feels right.
With 127 developments — from homes to 10 hotels and six offices — CLI is shaping a lifestyle ecosystem that lets people live, work, and relax within spaces made for them.
This is the company’s evolution: from builder to community-maker, from developer to dream-weaver.
A future built on possibilities
The story does not stop here. CLI is rolling out 12 new projects worth P29 billion in the second half of 2025, each designed for communities where growth and opportunity meet. Picture new homes in Cebu, lifestyle spaces in Davao, fresh beginnings in General Santos and even island escapes in Palawan.
Seven projects are slated to launch within the next three months across Metro Cebu, Palawan, the Davao Region and South Mindanao — fast-growing areas buzzing with potential.
And before the year closes, five more developments will rise in Metro Cebu, Northern Cebu and Eastern Visayas, cementing CLI’s vision of not just keeping up with demand but creating destinations where people want to live their lives.
CLI chief operating officer Jose Franco Soberano captured it best: “We’re encouraged by the sell-out success of our earlier launches, which reflects strong, sustained demand across our VisMin markets. This momentum supports our robust launch calendar for the second half, aligned with CLI’s confidence in the region’s resilience and our commitment to serving diverse housing needs across price segments. At the same time, we are actively scaling up our Luzon operations in preparation for our first project launch in the region by 2026.”