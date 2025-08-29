CLI is crafting the VisMin lifestyle with 12 new projects

For many in VisMin (Visayas and Mindanao), home is not just four walls and a roof — it is a dream, a milestone and a promise of a better life.

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) knows this well. The homegrown developer has once again proven why it is the heartbeat of VisMin real estate, turning in a glowing first-half performance in 2025 that feels less like numbers and more like stories of lives being built.

The company’s consolidated net income surged 13 percent year-on-year to P2.49 billion, up from P2.21 billion in the same period last year. Revenues followed suit, climbing five percent to P11.87 billion, with real estate still at the center but complemented by lifestyle ventures — hotel operations shot up 132 percent while leasing revenues grew 53 percent.

Behind these numbers is a bigger picture: thriving communities, young couples unlocking their first homes, and families finding places to grow.

“Our strong performance in the first half of the year reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and our deep commitment to addressing the housing needs of the VisMin market. Despite continued economic headwinds, CLI remains well-positioned, consistently generating high-quality earnings and delivering value to our stakeholders,” said CLI chairman and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

“The robust reception of our recent launches — marked by strong take-up and early buyer engagement — demonstrates the sustained real demand in our markets and reinforces the sound fundamentals behind our long-term growth strategy,” he added.