CFZ Hospital road breaks ground

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE — Over 146,000 workers and 126 businesses in the Clark Freeport Zone are set to benefit from a new access road that will significantly cut travel time to the upcoming Pampanga Provincial Hospital – Clark, following a partnership between the Pampanga Provincial Government and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The P50-million project, scheduled to break ground in October 2025, will feature a 3.2-kilometer road linking the Freeport Zone — home to major firms such as Texas Instruments and Nanox Philippines — directly to the new 300-bed provincial hospital. The road is expected to be completed by January 2026, ahead of the hospital’s full opening later that year.

“This road is a game-changer for families and workers who’ve struggled with congested routes to hospitals,” said Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda. “For a mother in labor or a worker injured on duty, minutes saved can mean lives saved.”

The hospital, set to open in late 2026, will feature occupational health units designed for Clark’s industrial workforce, along with telemedicine hubs to serve far-flung barangays.

BCDA president Joshua M. Bingcang emphasized the economic value of the project, saying, “Healthy workers drive productivity. This infrastructure isn’t just concrete — it’s an investment in Central Luzon’s future.”

According to Clark Development Corporation data, the new road will also help ease the burden on already overcrowded hospitals in San Fernando and Tarlac, extending healthcare access to at least 12 surrounding towns.

Funding for the project will come from BCDA, while the provincial government will oversee its implementation. Officials also committed to monthly public updates to ensure transparency and community engagement throughout the construction phase.