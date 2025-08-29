Cawit Elementary School alerts parents over syringe-like toy sold near campus

Cawit Elementary School in Marinduque issued a parents’ advisory on Wednesday after discovering a “syringe-like toy” in the possession of lower-grade pupils.

The toy, confiscated from students, was reportedly bought from a store near the school. It is used to inflate other toys by injecting air into them.

In a Facebook post, the school warned parents about possible health and safety risks, particularly if the toys are contaminated. Parents were strongly urged to supervise their children.

The school assured the public that measures have been taken to safeguard learners’ welfare.

“Together, let us ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for our learners,” the school stated.