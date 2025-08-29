Businesses enraged by shady flood deals

Trade group Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) expressed dismay over the widespread pilfering of public funds, which was revealed in the hundreds of billions of pesos worth of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control deals that were the pet projects of members of Congress.

FPI stated that undocumented projects, identical contract amounts, and the use of substandard materials are not just signs of corruption but threats to public safety, industry operations and national resilience.

The flood control controversy involves allegations of corruption, mismanagement and irregularities in projects funded by over P545 billion from 2022 to 2025.

“The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) shares the alarm of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over the massive anomalies uncovered in flood control projects. Flood control is too important to be compromised. Every failed or fraudulent project leaves Filipino communities and industries exposed to devastating floods that destroy homes, crops, factories and supply chains,” Beth Lee, FPI chairperson, said in a statement on Friday.

Integrity, priceless

“Never underestimate the value of integrity in everything we do—especially in infrastructure. When flood control is compromised by corruption, it’s not just concrete that cracks—it’s public trust, industry stability, and the safety of our communities,” she stressed.

With this, Lee said her group urges the government to act decisively on four fronts, namely accountability and transparency, encouraging authorities to investigate all anomalous projects and hold both officials and contractors fully responsible.

The FPI also encouraged the government to adopt higher technical standards in all flood control projects, ensuring that all flood control systems are designed and built to global benchmarks of durability and effectiveness.

Furthermore, the business group emphasized the need for strict monitoring and enforcement of all flood mitigation projects by institutionalizing independent inspections, audits, and performance checks, with sanctions and blacklisting for non-compliant contractors.

Lastly, the group said all flood control projects should comply with the Philippine National Standards (PNS), by requiring all construction materials—steel, cement, aggregates, pipes, geosynthetics, and others—to meet PNS specifications.

Random checks and strict enforcement must prevent substandard and uncertified products from entering projects, the group said.

On the other hand, the FPI chairperson commends the creation of the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform and urges industry and citizens alike to report irregularities. Corruption and negligence in flood control projects are not just wastes of taxpayer money—they endanger lives and undermine confidence in government programs.

“Flood control must be anchored on accountability, strict monitoring, and uncompromising compliance with PNS. Only then can infrastructure truly protect our people, our industries, and our future,” according to Lee.