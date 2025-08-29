Bus driver in Commonwealth mishap has license suspended

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order to the company that owns a passenger bus that crashed into several vehicles on Commonwealth Avenue, injuring at least 10 people Thursday.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said the order was sent to Mersan Snow White Transport. It also informed the company that the driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days.

The bus, with plate number ALA1878, has been placed on an alarm, preventing any transactions while it is under investigation.

The crash involved a bus ramming eight other vehicles, including motorcycles, on the northbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue. The incident resulted in significant damage and injuries to at least 10 people.

Mendoza said the bus company could face charges for employing a reckless driver. The driver is also being charged with reckless driving and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which could result in the revocation of his license.

Both the bus company and the driver have been given the opportunity to provide a notarized written explanation and attend a hearing on 4 September 2025.

The LTO chief added that the agency expects the company to facilitate the surrender of the driver’s license before the scheduled hearing.