Bontoc explores geothermal project

BONTOC, Mountain Province — A leading renewable energy company is in early talks with the local government of Bontoc to explore the development of a geothermal energy project in Barangay Mainit.

Representatives from the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) met with Mayor Franklin C. Odsey on 29 August 2025, to discuss plans for conducting a feasibility study that would assess the potential for harnessing steam from the area’s hot springs to generate electricity.

The proposed project involves tapping into geothermal heat beneath the Earth’s surface — a process where naturally heated water is pumped from underground, turned into steam, and used to power turbines that generate electricity.

According to EDC, the feasibility study is a critical first step in evaluating the technical, environmental and social viability of the project. The company stressed the importance of ensuring the development would be sustainable and bring tangible benefits to local communities.

The discussions also covered coordination with neighboring barangays and the municipality of Sadanga, which may be impacted by the proposed development. EDC and the Bontoc LGU plan to launch information and education campaigns to engage stakeholders in both Mainit and Sadanga, and to promote transparency throughout the process.

If found viable, the project would mark a significant move toward utilizing Bontoc’s natural resources for clean energy — aligning with broader efforts to promote renewable energy while ensuring community involvement and long-term benefits.