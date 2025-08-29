Bonoan urges public to report anomalies directly to DPWH

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel “Manny” Bonoan on Friday encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities involving DPWH personnel directly to the agency.

In a radio interview, Bonoan said reporting concerns to the DPWH’s “Anti-corruption task force” instead of President Marcos’ “Sumbong sa Pangulo” program would lead to immediate action and thorough investigations.

He explained, “This is not a duplicate of ‘Sumbong sa Pangulo.’ This will determine their [DPWH personnel] activities directly.”

Bonoan added that the direct reporting mechanism would save time, especially when investigating personnel’s lifestyle and suspicious acts.

The agency will also conduct initial investigations and assessments based on reports received through this channel.

The DPWH plans to launch a feature on its official website allowing the public to report on personnel performance, involvement in activities, and lifestyle anonymously.

Along with this, the website will display validation tin numbers linked to projects to help determine whether a project is present or absent.