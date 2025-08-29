Bombs away

Games tomorrow:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. — PLDT vs Kobe Shinwa

Kobe Shinwa University rallied from a two-set hole and pulled off a shocking reversal over a stunned Chery Tiggo, 21-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-6, to catch the last ride to the championship round of the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The young Japanese squad displayed grit and great fighting spirit, spoiling what looked to be the Crossovers’ second straight final appearance with a strong third set closing salvo that turned the tables around.

Kobe Shinwa, which finished the elimination round with a 4-1 win-loss record, will play unbeaten PLDT in the winner-take-all gold medal match on Sunday at the same Cubao arena.

Nagisa Komatsuda powered the guest team with a monster production of 31 points built on 29 kills and two kill blocks.

Kokoro Yasuma added 16 points while Arisu Ishikawa and Reira Miyazaki got 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Kobe Shinwa.

Setter Sakura Furuta orchestrated the Japanese crisp attacking with 33 excellent sets that helped Kobe Shinwa convert 73 attack points.

Furuta took command in the last three sets. She dictated the pace in the deciding frame as Kobe Shinwa raced to a 9-3 advantage that ballooned to a 13-4 lead, which took the fight out of the dazed Crossovers.

“In the first and second sets, all the players were really nervous. We were not able to play our game straight away,” Kobe Shinwa head coach Kiyokazu Yamamoto said.

“I told my players in the third set to change their mindsets.”

And they did.

Kobe Shinwa stormed back from four points down in the third set to prevent a shutout. The visiting squad rallied to turn a 16-20 deficit into a 21-20 advantage with a blistering 5-0 fightback.

Chery Tiggo fired back with three unanswered points to regain control, only for Kobe Shinwa to mount a counterattack to move at set point, 24-23.

Cess Robles forced a deuce, but Kobe Shinwa reclaimed the set advantage before Yasuma found an open spot at the back row to extend the match.

The Japanese sustained their momentum into the fourth frame, taking control early. Kobe Shinwa staved off Chery Tiggo’s late scare to force a fifth set.

Ara Galang had 19 points, including 16 kills and 16 digs, Robles got 18 markers, while Imee Hernandez added 17 points for Chery Tiggo, who slipped to a 3-2 slate.

The Crossovers will face Creamline in the consolation battle for bronze.