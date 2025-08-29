Blinded by blind boxes? Labubu craze fuels Popmart’s booming profits

What started as a fictional character from Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung’s book The Monsters has now grown into a global phenomenon. Labubu, a furry monster with a playful grin, big eyes, and a mischievous face that’s both cute and a little weird, has become a famous icon. Its popularity skyrocketed after celebrities like Blackpink’s Lisa shared her Labubu collection, and Rihanna was photographed with one clipped to her bag.

Behind this craze is Popmart, a Chinese company that has successfully turned “blind boxes” into a worldwide sensation. Thanks to the popularity of Labubu and their other collectible toys, Popmart’s net profit surged nearly 400% in the first half of 2025. This success stems from the excitement of opening a box without knowing which figure is inside, the irresistible “cuteness factor,” and the status that comes with owning trendy collectibles. For some, Labubu dolls serve as fashion accessories or “anik-anik,” while for others, they represent investments in a growing collector’s market.

But is the hype worth the price?

Popmart’s shares have surged by more than 200%, surpassing even industry giants like Mattel and Sanrio in value. Each Labubu typically costs around ₱600 to ₱700 per box, depending on the series. For collectors seeking to avoid duplicates, Popmart also offers sets of blind boxes at a significantly higher price.