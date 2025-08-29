Black Eyed Peas honors Apl.de.Ap at Manila concert

Six-time Grammy-winning trio Black Eyed Peas’ recent concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena turned out to be a tribute to its founding member, Apl.de.Ap.

Throughout the show, members will.i.am, Taboo and J. Rey Soul honored the Filipino-American musician born in Sapangbato, Angeles City, Pampanga.

“He brought Filipino culture all around the world, so we will celebrate Apl.de.Ap all night,” will.i.am said.

Apl.de.Ap, born Allan Pineda Lindo, moved to the US at the age of 14 with his adoptive American family. He met will.i.am at a school in Los Angeles and founded a group that eventually evolved into the Black Eyed Peas.

BEP opened the show with “Let’s Get It Started” and “Boom Boom Pow.” They were later on joined by Jessica Reynoso, professionally known as J. Rey Soul, Apl de Ap’s protégé in The Voice Philippines. She officially replaced Fergie in 2018, who left the group in 2017.

“I thank Apl for believing and for finding J. Rey Soul. I am so grateful that he turned for J.Rey. He had a vision to bring her to America and record. Now she has three songs with us,” will.i.am said.

The surprise did not stop there, as Apl de Ap brought on stage Sandara Park for their collaboration song “2 Proud.”