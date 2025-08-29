Biazon moves to delay demolition in Cupang

The planned demolition of houses in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City was halted on Friday after the city government filed a motion in court.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon went to the Acero-ICC-Sto. Niño area on Friday where affected residents had gathered. He explained that he filed a motion to stay execution before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court.

A motion to stay execution is a formal request submitted to the court to temporarily halt enforcement of a final judgment pending an outcome.

“Because that is a legal matter, even if I am the mayor, I am not allowed to defy the court,” Biazon said.

The mayor added that he has exhausted legal means to protect residents and emphasized that he wants to avoid violence as much as possible.

Biazon had been holding dialogues with residents affected by the demolition, with the latest meeting held on 27 August and attended by the legal counsel of property owner Ayala Steel.

An extension to delay the demolition was initially granted last year upon Biazon’s request. When the final order of execution was issued in March this year, he again asked for more time.

Biazon also noted that part of Ayala Steel’s obligation is to provide financial assistance to affected residents, which some claimed they have not yet received.