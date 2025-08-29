BI watch on Atong, et al. as sibs exit Phl

An Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order was issued by the Department of Justice against businessman Atong Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto, and several other individuals in connection with the missing or cockfighting enthusiasts.

This was confirmed on Friday by ​Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla that an ILBO had been issued for all individuals named by witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, also known as “Totoy.”

"Those mentioned Patidongan have been issued lookout bulletins already," Remulla said.

​But he disclosed that one of the individuals, a sibling of Atong Ang, has already left the country.

“He left the country, but we don’t know yet if he has returned,” Remulla said.

When asked if the individual was a “main player” or a member of the “Alpha group,” Remulla said, “He is Atong Ang’s brother.”

​The ILBO serves as a directive to immigration officers to be on the lookout for a person and to inform the DOJ if they attempt to leave or enter the country. It is not an outright ban on travel.

But once a preliminary investigation moves forward, prosecutors can request a Precautionary Hold Departure Order from a court, which would bar the individuals from leaving the country.