Belmonte reveals 254 DPWH projects in QC, mostly uncoordinated

Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday disclosed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has 254 projects worth over P14 billion in Quezon City alone, many of which were not properly coordinated with the local government.

At a press conference, Belmonte said the lack of coordination threatens to undermine the city’s Drainage Master Plan, crafted in 2023.

Belmonte said their investigation revealed that some DPWH projects have “project title” names that differ from their actual “project site.”

“There is one (project) na hinati sa 66 phases, (but we cannot) kung nasaan yun phase 1 to 66,” she said.

“I wonder why they (DPWH) have not discussed details of this projects. (It seems) DPWH disrespect our local goverment. If you want your project to be successful, the local goverment can help,” Belmonte added.

She said their findings will be made public and sent to President Bongbong Marcos to aid his administration’s investigation.

“Its a systemic problem that requires systemic solution,” Belmonte stressed.

Atty. Mark Dale Perral, Engineering Department Head, presented that of the 254 projects, 142 worth P5.4 billion have already been reported to the Isumbong mo sa Pangulo program. The remaining projects are ongoing and scattered across the city’s six districts.

However, Perral noted that among the remaining projects, DPWH data showed that seven of the top 15 contractors named by the President are involved.

He also said, “there are 16 projects with identical contract amount with another project despite being completely different project at different locations.”

Dr. Alfredo Lagmay of the University of the Philippines Resilient Institution emphasized the role of local governments in disaster efforts.

“Dapat may say ang QC. Di lamang dikes ang solusyon,” Lagmay said.