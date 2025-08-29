Bela Padilla gustong makatrabaho ang BFF na sina Angelica Panganiban at Kim Chiu

Matapos ang kanyang contract signing with Star Magic, nasabi ni Bela Padilla sa mediacon na gusto niyang makatrabaho sa isang movie ang best friends niyang sina Angelica Panganiban and Kim Chiu.

“I always get told this na I should work with Angelica and Kim so I would like to work with Angelica and Kim,” say ng dalaga.

“They’re two of my best friends in the industry and I’ve never worked with either of them but they’ve worked with each other before. So, ako if ever, first time ko sila makakatrabaho,” paliwanag niya.

Nakakasama ni Bela si Kim kapag guest co-host siya sa “It's Showtime.” Pero nakapagtrabaho na sina Angelica and Kim sa 2009 Star Cinema film na I Love You, Goodbye na official entry sa 35th Metro Manila Film Festival kumg saan nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, ang dalawa

Itsinika ni Bela na may natanggap silang script para sa isang horror film last year.

“May pinabasa kasi sa'min script ni Kim last year for a horror film tapos meron sobrang madramang eksena tapos nagtitinginan kami na paano kaya natin iso-shoot 'to? Feel ko tatawa lang tayo nang tatawa,” say ni Bela.

Nang matanong kung anong perfect project sa kanila nina Kim and Angelica, travel film ang sagot ni Bela.

"I actually already sent a synopsis to Star Cinema because a lot of people have been asking for this," Bela began. "It's a travel film for the three of us, because I feel like that's something we would all enjoy. And I feel like Kim has also been very busy. She's been busy for so many years now, and Angelica also, after giving birth and going straight to work, I feel like she hasn't really, you know, rested. So I think a barkada film that's also a road trip would be fun for the three of us. We would get to rest on our 'work' days," say ng dalaga.