BCDA set to ink deal with tennis group to develop next ‘Eala’

As the nation has gone gaga over Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, the first Filipina to win at the United States (US) Open, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) announced its collaboration with the Philippine Tennis Association (PTA) to establish a training facility within New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, to hone future tennis athletes who will follow in the footsteps of the Pinay tennis star.

“With the recent success of Alex Eala, we are about to sign an agreement with the PTA to be our partner in establishing a headquarters and main training facilities as well. The signing is by September this year,” said BCDA president and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang.

After making history by defeating Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the opening round, Eala bowed out of the 2025 US Open after falling short to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Further, Bingcang said the facility will span 10 hectares but did not disclose the pegged budget for its development.

Moreover, the BCDA official said the move was in response to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who vowed full support for athletes and national sporting events. He also revealed plans to create a nationwide program for sports development.

The BCDA envisions transforming the Philippines into a hub for world-class sports facilities and earlier sealed a partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to optimize the use of BCDA properties for national sports development.

Earlier this month, Bingcang and PSC Chairperson John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that aims to modernize the country’s sports infrastructure by leveraging key BCDA assets.

Under the agreement, BCDA and PSC will form a joint task force to identify and assess BCDA properties that can be developed into premier training and sports facilities.

Among the priority locations are New Clark City, which is envisioned to host a national training center, and Baguio City, identified for the establishment of an additional high-performance facility.

The initiative will also explore innovative funding models such as public-private partnerships and implement advanced design and construction methods with professional management, ensuring the creation of world-class, sustainable, and self-sufficient sports infrastructure.

Furthermore, this collaborative effort will maximize the utilization of government resources, promote long-term sports development, and foster a new era of excellence in Philippine sports.

New Clark City, positioned as the country's premier sports destination, boasts top-tier facilities, including the World Athletics-certified Athletics Stadium, which has a 20,000-seating capacity with a nine-lane 400-meter track and field and another four-lane warm-up track; as well as the World Aquatics-approved Aquatics Center, with a total seating capacity of 2,000, a 10-lane competition pool, an eight-lane training pool, and a diving pool. Additionally, the 525-unit Athletes' Village provides accommodations for participating and training athletes in New Clark City. The rising metropolis also serves as the home of the National Academy of Sports.