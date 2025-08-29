BCDA, Pampanga province sign deal for Clark hospital access road

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the construction of an access road leading to the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark.

BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang and Governor Lilia “Nanay” Piñeda signed the MOA at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport on August 28, 2025.

Under the agreement, the BCDA will allocate a budget of P50 million for the project, while the Provincial Government will undertake the construction of the access road.

Construction of the access road is set to begin this coming October and is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Governor Piñeda expressed her gratitude to the BCDA, citing that the construction of the access road would provide "an easier, more accessible, and convenient ride for patients, guests, and workers" going to the hospital.

The Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark is considered a milestone project for the province, as the medical facility will offer quality healthcare services to all Kapampangans. It is scheduled to open later this year.

According to the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), more than 146,000 employees from 126 companies inside the Clark Freeport Zone—as well as residents of neighboring communities—will benefit from the hospital's services.