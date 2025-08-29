AshDres: From doubts to destined stardom

The newest love team taking Philippine showbiz by storm, Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga—collectively known as AshDres— are stepping into the spotlight with their first big-screen pairing, Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna. But behind the cheers of fans and flashing cameras is a story of persistence, patience, and a shared dream finally coming to life.

Ashtine’s crossroads

During the media conference on August 27, Ashtine opened up about the period of uncertainty she faced early in her career.

“Siguro hindi ko po masasabing impatient, pero dumating ako sa point na in-accept ko na if hindi ito yung para sa akin, I was willing to give it up, willing ako mag-take ng ibang career,” she revealed. “For seven months, wala po akong work. Tapos biglang dumating ‘yung Mutya ng Section E—and that changed everything.”

Her honesty resonated with many, a reminder that even rising stars grapple with self-doubt before finding their place in the industry.

A legacy to live up to

For Andres, the path may have always seemed clearer. As the son of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, and twin brother of fellow young star Atasha, the entertainment world was familiar territory. But for him, following in his family’s footsteps wasn’t about pressure—it was about purpose.

“Actually prior naman, we already knew, or we already kind of decided that it was going to go in this direction. Mas inuna lang si Tash kasi she finished her studies before me,” Andres shared.

He added with conviction:

“We knew in our hearts that we wanted to do this—not just for the sake of doing it, but to work hard and give our best to the craft. We know the industry is not an easy place.”

On-screen chemistry—and possibilities off-screen

As with any promising love team, curiosity about romance beyond the cameras followed. Asked if there was a chance they might fall for each other, Andres responded with a knowing smile:

“Like you said, kung possible? Anything is possible.”

With a playful laugh, Ashtine echoed him:

“Same answer po. Hindi po natin masasabi, pero tignan po natin.”

Now, AshDres is ready to prove that they are more than just another pairing. With Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna opening nationwide on September 24, fans can finally witness the duo’s chemistry in full bloom—both as characters and as the next generation’s brightest tandem.