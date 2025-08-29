Aliling’s anti-graft tack secures wide backing

Two of the country’s key industry groups have expressed strong support for Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling’s sweeping anti-corruption stance, underscoring its significance in ensuring integrity and investor confidence in the housing and construction sectors.

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA)– Central Visayas and the Construction Project Management Association of the Philippines (CPMAP) separately issued statements lauding Aliling’s clear message that “even one percent of corruption is unacceptable.”

For SHDA Central Visayas, Aliling’s message resonates deeply within the real estate industry. The group stated that his leadership affirms that ethical governance and accountability in housing development, a sector crucial in addressing the Philippines’ persistent housing backlog.

Good governance model

“His courage and commitment inspire us to pursue our work with transparency, accountability, and honor. At a time when public trust is vital, his leadership proves that good governance is not only possible, but essential,” the association said.

CPMAP echoed this sentiment, calling Aliling’s direct and uncompromising position against corruption an inspiration and a reminder that clean and committed public service is still possible.

“Your head-on and straightforward stand against this social cancer is an inspiration to us — a reminder that there is still hope for our nation,” CPMAP declared.

The twin endorsements highlight growing private-sector recognition of the DHSUD’s efforts to institutionalize reforms in housing, construction, and real estate development. Industry leaders emphasized that rooting out corruption is key to improving project delivery, ensuring fair competition, and strengthening investor and public trust in government-led housing initiatives.

Both groups pledged to work hand-in-hand with DHSUD in building not just communities and infrastructure, but also a “cleaner, more just, and corruption-free Philippines.”