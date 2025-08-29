Aklan Gen-Z new grad starts business from mom’s excess piña

It all began when Jezethel Bandiola started to play.

“Our business started from my mother. Si nanay po, nagdedeliver po s’ya ng tela (My mom, she delivers fabrics),” the 22-year-old new Political Science graduate from Aklan, the daughter of a piña fabric dealer, recalled to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Nag-start lang po ako na pinag-tripan ko lang ‘yung mga retaso ni nanay (I started my business just playing with my mom’s extra fabrics).”

Unknown to Jezethel, the earrings and necklaces she began to craft from excess piña from her mother’s business would turn out to be a blossoming business of her own, Bandiola Accessories.

Since turning her playtime into a business last year, Jezethel has been able to fly from Aklan to personally showcase her crafts at the recent ArteFino fair in Makati City.

From excess fabric, her products have also evolved to include precious materials like freshwater pearls from Aklan. From simple swirls, Jezethel’s designs have transformed into more intricate ones like the Philippine national flower and a favorite Aklan embroidery motif, sampaguita.