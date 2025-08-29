AboitizPower pushes for stronger collaboration in energy transition

Aboitiz Power Corp. underscored the need for closer coordination among stakeholders to accelerate the Philippines’ energy transition during the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines’ (ECCP) Energy Smart Forum 2025.

AboitizPower Chief Corporate Services Officer Carlos Aboitiz joined government officials and industry leaders in a panel discussion that tackled opportunities and challenges shaping the country’s energy future.

He highlighted the sector’s growth potential while stressing the importance of addressing persistent hurdles to ensure a secure and resilient energy system.

By taking part in the dialogue, AboitizPower reinforced its commitment to helping build an enabling environment that supports both sustainability and energy security for Filipino consumers.