4 Chinese, 9 Filipinos nabbed for mineral theft in Agusan del Sur

Four Chinese nationals and nine Filipinos were arrested for mineral theft in Barangay Libuac, Rosario, Agusan del Sur, from 26 to 27 August 2025.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Agusan Del Sur Provincial Field Unit in coordination with the Office of The Deputy Chief PNP for Operations, and Rosario Municipal Police Station conducted the arrest of the said 13 suspects.

The operation is in line with Oplan Pagtugis campaign and was conducted by virtue of Warrant of Arrest for violation of Section 103 (Theft of Minerals) of Republic Act No. 7942 (Philippine Mining Act of 1995) issued by Municipal Circuit Trial Court, 10th Judicial Region, San Francisco-Bunawan-Rosario, Agusan del Sur dated August 13, 2025.

According to a report, the CIDG Regional Field Unit 13 together with PNP Special Action Force, and in coordination with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 13, conducted an anti-illegal mining operation in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on July 10, 2025.

The anti-illegal mining operation resulted in the arrest of the thirteen suspects for allegedly extracting gold and other minerals without the necessary permits from MGB.

Theft of minerals involves the illegal extraction, removal, or disposal of mineral resources that belong to the state or private individuals without proper authority or permits.

This crime is punishable under laws like the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 (Republic Act 7942) and Presidential Decree 463, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

The offense is characterized by a lack of mining lease or permit, intent to gain, and the appropriation of another's property, often involving sophisticated smuggling operations by organized criminal groups.