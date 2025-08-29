4 Chinese, 9 Filipinos nabbed for mineral theft

ROSARIO, Agusan del Sur — Authorities arrested four Chinese nationals and nine Filipinos for alleged mineral theft in Barangay Libuac, Rosario, during a two-day operation from 26 to 27 August.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the arrests were carried out by its Agusan del Sur Provincial Field Unit in coordination with the Office of the Deputy Chief PNP for Operations and the Rosario Municipal Police Station.

The suspects were apprehended by virtue of a warrant issued on 13 August, by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of San Francisco-Bunawan-Rosario, for violation of Section 103 (Theft of Minerals) of Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

The CIDG Regional Field Unit 13, backed by the PNP Special Action Force and in coordination with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 13, had earlier conducted an anti-illegal mining operation in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur, on 10 July. That operation led to the arrest of the same suspects for allegedly extracting gold and other minerals without the necessary permits.

Mineral theft refers to the illegal extraction, removal, or disposal of mineral resources belonging to the state or private individuals without authority or permits. Under Philippine law — including RA 7942 and Presidential Decree 463 — the crime carries penalties of imprisonment and fines. Authorities noted that such activities are often linked to sophisticated smuggling schemes involving organized criminal groups.