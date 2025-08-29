36 students named Clark ambassadors

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — Thirty-six students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and Angeles City National Trade School (ACNTS) were honored as “Clark Ambassadors” after successfully completing an intensive on-the-job training program under the Clark Development Corporation’s (CDC) Town and Gown Initiative.

The milestone was marked with a pinning ceremony held at the Clark Visitors Center on 27 August, led by CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera.

The students, specializing in fields such as hospitality, engineering, and business management, gained practical experience by working in various CDC departments. Their training provided valuable insights into sustainable urban planning, tourism, and corporate governance.

Atty. Devanadera lauded their commitment, saying,“These ambassadors embody Clark’s vision of merging academia with industry. Their fresh perspectives will help shape Clark’s future as a hub for innovation and community-driven growth.”

Launched in 2022, the Town and Gown Program bridges classroom learning with real-world challenges, preparing students to meet regional development needs. Partner institutions like PUP and ACNTS tailor their curricula to align with CDC’s key priorities, including eco-tourism and smart-city technologies.