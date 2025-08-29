20 Philippine hotels make it to Michelin’s Hot List

Fresh additions

The latest lineup reads like the ultimate travel mood board: The latest batch of names reads like a dream itinerary.

The Westin Manila “brings a wellness-forward perspective to Ortigas Center, one of Metro Manila’s busiest commercial districts.”

Meanwhile, Dusit Thani Mactan, “this relaxed coastal retreat sits on the tip of the Punta Engaño peninsula with panoramic views of sky and sea. Dusit Thani brings together Filipino warmth and Thai hospitality, offering intuitive service and one of the most impressive infinity pools in the region.”

In El Nido, Pièce Lio “brings a crisp, minimal style to the resort, from the landscaped gardens to sunlit rooms. The emphasis is on sustainability, with structures designed to blend into the landscape and operations that support local conservation.”

Not far away, The Funny Lion El Nido “stands out with 50 designer rooms and an atmosphere that is buzzing but never chaotic. Rooms are bright and functional, each with a veranda overlooking the pool and plenty of little comforts for downtime between adventures.”

Over in Cebu, Sheraton Cebu Mactan “is set along a white-sand stretch of Mactan’s coast, just half an hour from the airport. Rooms and suites are among the island’s largest, with balconies, soaking tubs and views over the gardens or sea.”

Also making waves in the region, NUSTAR Hotel Cebu “is part city hotel, part island escape, and part integrated pleasure palace, with far-ranging views, lively interiors and plenty of space to properly unwind.”

Back in Manila, City of Dreams – Nobu Hotel “brings the brand’s signature Japanese aesthetic and easy glamour to the Philippines, as part of the City of Dreams complex in Entertainment City. Though you are steps from the casino and nightlife, the hotel itself is composed and design-forward, with bamboo details, low-slung furniture and sleek, sun-filled rooms.”

Adding to the capital’s skyline, Grand Hyatt Manila “delivers high-rise hospitality on an impressive scale. Its rooms and suites feature large windows, marble bathrooms and warm wood finishes, along with expansive city views.”

For those who prefer sand to skyscrapers, The Lind Boracay “stands on one of Station 1’s prime beachfront spots, with direct access to the sand and wide-open views of the water. Rooms are large by local standards, all with balconies and a design that mixes soft curves, graphic details and just enough color to lift the neutrals.”

These join previous favorites like as Amanpulo, Shangri-La Boracay and Discovery Primea, rounding out a collection that includes beach, city and beyond.

This hotel upgrade is more than just an update; Michelin is setting the stage. The guide made its official debut in the Philippines in February 2025, when its legendary anonymous inspectors began their culinary tour. Their findings will culminate in the historic first Philippine restaurant selection, scheduled for 2026.

For the time being, the emphasis on the hotels feels like a prelude to the main event. It demonstrates that the Philippines is more than just a stopover; it is the destination.

So, whether you are looking for barefoot luxury in Palawan, a trendy retreat in Boracay, or an urban staycation in Makati, Michelin has the map. All that is left to do is check in.