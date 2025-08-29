2 Bukidnon treasure hunters electrocuted

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Just three days after two treasure hunters died in Libona, Bukidnon, another pair lost their lives Thursday morning after being electrocuted inside a tunnel in Purok 3, Marangi, Kibawi town.

Police said the victims, aged 46 and 47, had gone down the tunnel around 9 a.m. to continue digging for supposed hidden treasure. They were using a portable generator to pump out water when the generator’s cable reportedly grounded, electrocuting both men underground.

Barangay responders rushed the victims to the Kibawi Provincial Hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

Earlier this week, two brothers also died in Libona, Bukidnon, when the tunnel they were excavating in search of treasure collapsed. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office said the brothers were trapped after the tunnel they were digging near a creek in Barangay Patpat caved in late Monday afternoon.

A third man was pulled out alive and taken to the hospital for treatment.