Yen Santos, Chavit Singson deny love child rumors

Actress Yen Santos and politician Chavit Singson appeared together on a vlog to break their silence over rumors of their supposed relationship.

In the video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Yen asked Chavit: “Ano ang comment mo sa mga rumors tungkol sa atin (What is your comment on the rumors about us)?”

Chavit answered "Palagay ko ikaw lang makakasagot niyan (I think only you can answer that)."

Yen shared that Chavit is a longtime friend of her parents and that might be the reason why they are being romantically linked.

"Parang more than a decade na kasi he’s a good family friend. Super tropa 'to ng aking parents kaya lagi tayo na-iissue. Meron pa nga daw tayong anak di ba? Malaki na daw yung anak natin si Yan Yan (It seems like more than a decade, because he's a good family friend. He's been a friend of my parents for so long, that's why we are always linked. They say we have a child, right? They say our child Yan Yan has grown already)," Yen said.

They also addressed the issue of having a love child.

She added, “Guys, hindi po namin 'yun anak. Kapatid ko 'yun at ninong siya 'nun (Guys, that's not our child. That's my brother and he's the godfather)."