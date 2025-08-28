Word on the street

With sportwear striding into lifestyle, fashion watchers are always on the lookout for what pieces or pairs to add to their style expressions. It is no wonder than that when Filipina actress and singer Ashtine Olviga was seen wearing a sprint icon in an Instagram post, the demand spiked for the H-Street. Styling the H-Street with laid-back streetwear, she gave sneakerheads style aficionados an early look at how to rock the latest low-profile silhouette sneaker from Puma.
Puma H-Street, which launched globally earlier this year, dropped in the Philippines on 25 August exclusively at atmos stores, and on Commonwealth stores, PUMA.com and PUMA stores nationwide starting 1 September.
Taking its cues from the legendary 2000s spike, the PUMA Harambee (named after the Swahili word for “pull together”), the H-Street carries both its sprinting heritage and its streetwear DNA. Originally released in 2003, the H-Street pays homage to the golden era of the early aughts, when track and field gear crossed over to streetwear.
The re-introduction of the H-Street centers around three OG colorways: Black, Fizzy Green and Frosted Ivory, enhanced by striking silver panels.
Following the H-Street OG drop, PUMA will pay tribute to Jamaica and its globally recognized track and field legacy with the re-release of the special-edition H-Street in two Jamaica inspired colorways this September.
Last May, PUMA made waves with the immersive global launch event of H-Street in Seoul. Among the star-studded guestlist was Filipino couple and fashion icons David Guison and Angelique Manto. Also spotted at the event were Thai actor Win Metawin, as well as K-Pop star and PUMA ambassador ROSÉ of Blackpink.
PUMA H-Street made its mark in the Philippines with an exclusive launch event in partnership with atmos, where Vince Maristela, Caitlyn Seve and Sofia Jahrling turned heads in their takes on the iconic silhouette. Vince kept it clean with muted tones that let the sneaker’s bold colors stand out, while Caitlyn went for a laidback minimalist look and Sofia sported layered outerwear, all highlighting the sneaker’s iconic streetwear appeal.
