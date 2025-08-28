Word on the street

Taking its cues from the legendary 2000s spike, the PUMA Harambee (named after the Swahili word for “pull together”), the H-Street carries both its sprinting heritage and its streetwear DNA. Originally released in 2003, the H-Street pays homage to the golden era of the early aughts, when track and field gear crossed over to streetwear.

The re-introduction of the H-Street centers around three OG colorways: Black, Fizzy Green and Frosted Ivory, enhanced by striking silver panels.

Following the H-Street OG drop, PUMA will pay tribute to Jamaica and its globally recognized track and field legacy with the re-release of the special-edition H-Street in two Jamaica inspired colorways this September.

Last May, PUMA made waves with the immersive global launch event of H-Street in Seoul. Among the star-studded guestlist was Filipino couple and fashion icons David Guison and Angelique Manto. Also spotted at the event were Thai actor Win Metawin, as well as K-Pop star and PUMA ambassador ROSÉ of Blackpink.