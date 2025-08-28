Window to the taste of success

Filipino food entrepreneurs now have a new gateway to success, thanks to the launch of NutriAsia’s Foodservice Group website. The platform is designed to showcase the group’s menu of services and provide information to help food business owners and operators start their journey toward what NutriAsia calls “Masarap, Masaya” success.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a dedicated space where food business professionals can connect with us and find out how NutriAsia’s iconic and trusted brands — like Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Jufran, Locally and Golden Fiesta — can elevate their kitchens and the overall dining experience of their customers,” said Leah Barin, Foodservice Group Head at NutriAsia. “This website reflects our commitment to innovation, partnership, and the evolving needs of the foodservice industry.”

The new website features the group’s catalog of products and services, recipes and menu ideas, distributor and partner information, industry trends, team news, upcoming events and promotions, and updates on NutriAsia brands.

NutriAsia President and COO Angie Flaminiano expressed pride in the milestone. “This is a proud milestone that showcases how we at NutriAsia continue to expand our reach and relevance in the ever-growing, dynamic world of foodservice. With this new digital platform, we are better equipped to serve culinary professionals and food entrepreneurs, making it even easier to access our trusted brands and innovative solutions.”