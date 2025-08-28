Vina Morales at 49: A proud mom, enduring star

For four decades, Vina Morales has been a constant figure in Philippine entertainment—a singer, actress, and performer who has gracefully transitioned through generations of audiences. But beyond the spotlight and stage, she is first and foremost a mother to her daughter, Ceana, who recently celebrated her 16th birthday.

A mother’s joy

Reflecting on her daughter’s growth, Vina shared how Ceana has blossomed from a shy little girl into a confident young lady. “Ceana used to be very shy, but now, when I ask her about joining show business, she smiles. Maybe. We’ll see,” she revealed with a laugh.

Still, Vina emphasizes that she will never pressure her daughter into following her footsteps. “She’s not closing her doors, but I don’t push her. Whatever she wants to do, I will support her. Pero sana mag-aral muna siya kasi ’yan ang na-miss ni mommy. She’s doing well in school, and that makes me happy,” she said.

While Ceana may not yet be ready to enter showbiz, Vina takes pride in seeing her daughter’s confidence grow. “She’s not super shy anymore. I can already see her blossoming,” she added.

Lessons in Showbiz

At 49, Vina Morales is not just a performer with an enviable track record; she is also a mentor figure to younger artists navigating the ever-changing world of showbiz. With a career spanning singing competitions, teleseryes, concerts, and films, her longevity speaks volumes about discipline and adaptability.

“You have to be talented, but there are many talented singers and actresses. What matters is the right attitude. Longevity comes if you know how to work with people on and off the camera,” Vina shared.

She also stressed the importance of reinvention: “When you love your craft, you want to learn and reinvent. If you are stuck, you have nothing left to give. I never stop learning. Whatever I can do, I will do. I always give my best on all projects given to me.”

The right attitude

For Vina, true staying power in showbiz is not built on talent alone, but also on humility and kindness. “Right attitude lang. Bawal ang pa-diva. Hindi nagtatagal yun sa showbiz. You really need to know how to get along. That goes not just in showbiz, but in life. You have to be kind all the time,” she advised.

As she continues to shine as one of the industry’s most enduring performers, Vina Morales also finds fulfillment in her role as a mother—watching her daughter grow, dream, and discover her own path. Whether Ceana chooses to enter showbiz or pursue another passion, one thing is certain: she will always have her mother’s unconditional support and example of resilience, grace, and longevity to guide her.