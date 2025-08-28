SUBSCRIBE NOW
U.S. says Greenland free to decide its future

Published on

The United States has reiterated its support for Greenland’s right to self-determination after reports surfaced that American citizens with links to former President Donald Trump tried to influence political sentiment on the Arctic island.

Chargé d’Affaires Mark Stroh met Wednesday with Danish and Greenlandic officials after public broadcaster DR reported that at least three Americans were suspected of encouraging opposition to Danish rule in hopes of pushing Greenland toward secession. Denmark summoned Stroh in response to the allegations.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department said Stroh’s talks were productive, underlined Washington’s strong ties with both Denmark and Greenland, and added that the actions of private individuals are not directed by the US government and declined to discuss intelligence matters.

“The United States respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future,” the department said.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, retains the legal option to declare independence.

